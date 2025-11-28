Why I Handed My Son Feyernoord Debut – Van Persie

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie said his decision to give son Shaqueel a senior debut in their Europa League game against Celtic was made in his role as his coach, not his father, after the Dutch side lost 3-1 at home on Thursday.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Dutch club in 2022 and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s Eredivisie defeat by NEC Nijmegen after being called up to the first-team squad for the first time.

The forward’s senior debut came four days later against Celtic when he came on to replace defender Jordan Lotomba in the 81st minute, with Feyenoord trailing by two goals.

Van Persie said: “I made that call as a coach, not as a dad because we needed a goal.

“Shaqueel is a player who can score a goal from all angles. That was the reason I brought him on.”

The substitution did not have the desired effect as Feyenoord conceded a third just a minute later, Benjamin Nygren’s goal sealing the win for the Glasgow side.

Advertisement

He continued: “From a father’s point of view, when your son makes his debut that is always a special moment.

“But I wasn’t that busy with enjoying that moment, I was doing my work like Shaqueel was.”

Shaqueel Van Persie was born in London, England in 2006 when Robin van Persie was playing for Arsenal at the time. His mother, Bouchra, is Dutch-Moroccan.

Feyenoord next play SC Telstar in the Eredivisie on Sunday.