Why I Ordered Residents Of Kaduna State To Continue Using Old Naira Notes—El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has revealed why he ordered the people of the state to continue using the old naira notes despite the deadline by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The governor made this revelation in a video clip that is trending online, where he was being interviewed.

According to him, countless times he and others have sat down to advise President Muhammadu Buhari against imposing such “hardship” on people but he never listened.

“It’s not everything that goes on between you and the President that you’ll come out and tell the press.

“Even this issue of currency redesign, how many times did we sit with the President to talk? While sitting with the CBN governor when we realized the case was getting nowhere, we concluded that the best thing is to take the matter to court, and that’s all people know.

“Anyone that says governors are not bothered about what’s going on in the country, only this one (currency redesign), truly they didn’t do us well, and God will fight for us.”

The governor explained that one of the reasons they took the case to court was because some people with special interests are behind the currency redesign.

He particularly said that when the All Progressives Congress went to court, a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party came out in court to support the action of the government.

“So, for any right thinking person, he or she will reason that this is a policy invented not by the APC or the government, but by a few persons of interest who molded their wicked idea and sold it to the president.

“We tried our best to show him (the President) that this is not okay, but since it didn’t work out, that was why we went to court.

“Nobody loves Buhari like me. Among all the governors, I’m the only one who stayed long with him, but I chose to go to court because my aim is to ensure the people of Kaduna do not suffer, and to protect the integrity of the President with or without his knowledge,” he added.

El Rufai said, in every country, all money belongs to the country and it is the President and the Central Bank governor that has the authority to print cash.

He said the Supreme Court has already said that since a case is ongoing regarding the naira redesign, there was need to stay action on the implementation.

“But the federal government refused to listen to this, thereby making the president break some laws and make some utterances that are not okay.

“But like I said, the government of APC is here to protect the integrity of the President whether he knows this or not. That’s why we said our people should continue using the old naira notes,” he said.