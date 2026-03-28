Why I Resigned – Kano Dep Gov

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Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has announced his resignation, framing the decision as one made in the interest of stability and good governance rather than an indication of guilt or political defeat.

His exit, however, comes at a time when Kano’s political climate is fraught with internal tensions, legal battles, and shifting alliances that have defined the state’s power struggle in recent months.

In a formal resignation letter addressed to Governor Abba Yusuf and circulated to journalists on Wednesday, Gwarzo said he stepped down voluntarily to allow the administration “move forward without undue distractions.”

“I, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, hereby tender my voluntary resignation from office, with effect from 27th March 2026… after careful consultations and deep reflection,” he wrote.

He emphasized that his decision was driven by “responsibility and statesmanship,” adding that it should not be misinterpreted as an admission of wrongdoing.

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“This resignation is made voluntarily and in good faith. It should not be construed as an admission of any wrongdoing, but rather as a conscious decision in the interest of institutional integrity, democratic values, and public service,” he stated.

Political tensions behind the scenes

Gwarzo’s resignation comes amid mounting political pressure within Kano’s ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which has been battling internal cracks following last year’s prolonged legal dispute over the governorship seat.

Although Governor Abba Yusuf ultimately retained his position, the episode deepened divisions within the party structure and strained relationships among top officials.

Sources familiar with the matter say the deputy governor had increasingly been at odds with certain influential blocs within the NNPP, including loyalists of the party’s national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

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The friction reportedly widened over sensitive governance decisions, appointments, and the handling of security challenges across the state.

His exit also follows months of intense opposition pressure from the APC, which has been seeking opportunities to reclaim Kano—one of the most politically strategic states in northern Nigeria and a long-standing battleground between Kwankwaso’s movement and federal power structures.

A calculated political move?

While Gwarzo insists his resignation is purely in the public interest, analysts say the development may be part of a broader political recalibration within the NNPP ahead of future electoral contests.

The party has been working to consolidate its internal machinery and manage growing factional tensions as it positions itself for 2027.

For now, Governor Yusuf is expected to nominate a replacement who aligns more tightly with the administration’s current political direction, signaling a possible restructuring within the state’s executive leadership.

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Gwarzo, a long-time ally of the governor and a prominent figure in the Kwankwasiyya movement, has not disclosed his next political move, but his departure is already reshaping the political equation in Kano.