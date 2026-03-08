Why I Want To Become APC National Chairman, South‐- Nwoye

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, weekend, said he wants to become the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling party to unite southern parts of the country for the ruling party.

He also said his primary assignment would be to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 general elections.

Quoting him, “We’ll use our network to mobilise the entire Southern Nigeria. We’re going to serve the good people of APC and ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates. My ambition is driven by a commitment to strengthen the APC’s political structure across Southern Nigeria and deliver electoral victories for the party.”

He also announced that he had established his political structures to realise his ambition, adding that “Hon Timothy Amah has been appointed as the Director-General of my campaign organisation, while directors have already been designated across the six geopolitical zones of the country.”

He charged the party leaders and stakeholders across the country to support his candidacy and work together to strengthen the APC ahead of future elections.

Advertisement

In his words, “I’m calling for the support of all the governors, members of the National Assembly and every member of the party to come together so that we can form a formidable team that will rout the opposition in the South decisively. I’m confident that I have the support of my state, and I’m also calling for the support of all members of the APC nationwide.”

He claimed that his experience gave him an edge over other contestants.

“We have the experience and exposure, having served as chairman of the party and as secretary of the Forum of APC State Chairmen for eight years. I later came back to serve again as caretaker committee chairman of APC in Enugu State, where we united the party and conducted the most peaceful state congress. I believe it’s time to move to a higher stage to serve my party.”

THE WHISTLER reports that it is under the Nwoye leadership of APC that Gov Peter Mbah and the entire Enugu State PDP structures, chairmen of the seventeen LGAs in the state as well as members of the state House of Assembly decamped to APC, except Hon Harrison Ogara of the Labour Party.