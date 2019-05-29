Sponsored

Why I Won’t Attend Sanwo-Olu’s Inauguration As New Lagos Governor – Ambode

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Akinwumi-Ambode-and-Babajide-Sanwo-Olu

The out-going Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, will not attend the formal inauguration ceremony of the incoming governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday morning, said he won’t be involving himself with the inauguration as he wants his successor to savour the splendor of the event without him sharing in it.

In the statement that was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, the outgoing Lagos governor congratulated Sanwo-Olu as he takes over the affairs of the state today.

“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the state to the new governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence.”

Ambode said he had a quality private moment with his successor prior to the inauguration ceremony.

The outgoing governor expressed confidence that with Sanwo-Olu, Lagos is in safe hands and would continue to progress.

