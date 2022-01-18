Why I’m Defending Nnamdi Kanu Against FG– – Mike Ozekhome

Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN has explained why he is defending the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

According to him, self- determination is a right recognized by international law.

He told newsmen before the resumption of court proceedings that Kanu’s team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, briefed him to take up the case.

“I also believe that seeking self- determination is a right recognized.

“He wants self- determination for the Ndigbo race and what is wrong with that?,” Ozekhome queried.

Kanu is scheduled to appear in court on a 7 count terrorism-related charges, among others.

He is also challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case filed by the federal government.

However, the FG, on Monday, served Kanu’s lawyer with a fresh 15 count charge bordering on Terrorism.