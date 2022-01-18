Why I’m Defending Nnamdi Kanu Against FG– – Mike Ozekhome

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN has explained why he is defending the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

According to him, self- determination is a right recognized by international law.

He told newsmen before the resumption of court proceedings that Kanu’s team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, briefed him to take up the case.

“I also believe that seeking self- determination is a right recognized.

RELATED
Economy

Rising Prices Affecting Welfare Of Nigerians, Aggravating Poverty– Yusuf

“He wants self- determination for the Ndigbo race and what is wrong with that?,” Ozekhome queried.

Kanu is scheduled to appear in court on a 7 count terrorism-related charges, among others.

He is also challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case filed by the federal government.

However, the FG, on Monday, served Kanu’s lawyer with a fresh 15 count charge bordering on Terrorism.

You might also like

Nnamdi Kanu: DSS Surrounds Court , Mike Ozekhome Leads Legal Team As Case Continues

BREAKING: Again, FG Increases ‘Terrorism’ Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu To…

NSCDC Accuses Rivers LG Chairman Of Invading Jetty

Make Public Details Of Your Agreement With Twitter, SERAP Tells FG

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.