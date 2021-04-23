Why Inmates Of Kano State Correctional Centre Tried To Break Jail–PRO

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Kano State Correctional Centre has confirmed an attempted jailbreak at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre in Kano metropolis.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Centre, DSC Musbahu Lawal Kofar, explained that there was an attempt by some condemned prisoners to cause pandemonium in the prison.

He said: “There was an attempt by some condemned prisoners to cause pandemonium in the prison. However, the concerted effort of the prison officials prevented their attempt.

‘’We have about 150 inmates on death row and some of them were caught with more than 20 mobile phones (Andriod inclusive), marijuana and other illicit drugs”.

Kofar, however, noted that the protest was not about lack of food supply or poor quality of the food as alleged, but rather it was caused by an attempt by the prison officials to collect illicit items found with the prisoners.

“The illicit items found were suspected to have been imported into the facility either by some staff of the facility or people who brought food items.

He said that normalcy had since been restored and all prisoners are back in their confinement.

According to him, the correctional facility Controller, Mr Suleiman Suleiman had constituted a committee to find out how the illegal items got into the facility so as to take necessary action to prevent a recurrence.

Kofar added that the committee had been mandated to conduct a thorough investigation with a view to finding out those behind the illegal items found in the facility.

Although Kofar dismissed the claim, but sources at the prison said the incident happened when some prisoners complained bitterly about the poor quality of food they were served for iftar(breaking of fast) even though a philanthropist, Alhajii Abdussamad Rabiu, had provided adequate food items to cater for the Ramadan needs of the prisoners.

“This irked the prisoners, especially those at the condemned site, who attempted to break out and run away,” the source said.

It was gathered that the armed personnel at the facility had to shoot in the air to scare the prisoners who had caused the uproar in the prison yard.