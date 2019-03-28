Trump Calls FBI, Justice Department To Review Jussie Smollett’s Case

Advertisement

President Donald Trump, on Thursday, revealed that the FBI and Justice Department will review Illinois prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges against actor and empire star Jussie Smollet.

Referring to Jussie Smollett’s case as “outrageous,” Trump said: “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019 Trump tweets at Jussie Smollett

Recall that Smollet was accused of masterminding a hoax attack in downtown Chicago to gain publicity and secure a bigger paycheck.

He reported to police that he was attacked in the middle of the night in January by two masked men while walking near his home.

However, the Chicago Police later accused and charged him to court for allegedly sending himself a threatening letter and hiring two acquaintances to stage the attack, complete with homophobic and racial slurs, while invoking Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

In March 26, 2019, prosecutors announced that they had dropped all 16 felony charges against Smollett in exchange for an agreement that he carry out community service and forfeit a $10,000 bond payment.

Speaking on the dropped charges, Smollett’s lawyers claimed there was no such agreement, saying the state simply “dismissed the charges,” and that the actor was the victim of a rush to judgment.