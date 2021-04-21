Why Nigeria Must Be Worried About Chad–Ex-military Officers

The killing of the Chadian president, Idriss Deby, by rebels in the country is a warning signal to Nigeria, some former military officers have said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the military had on Tuesday , announced General Mahamat, Deby’s son as the interim head of state moments after his father died from gunshot wounds by rebels.

According Major Gabriel Adiofiku(rtd) and Major Asula (rtd) while speaking to THE WHISTLER on developments in Chad, said Nigeria must intensify efforts against insurgency to prevent a spillover of the Chadian rebellion.

Adiofiku, who is a security expert, said the situation in chad called for reinvigoration of the country’s counter-insurgency operations.

” Anything that will distract and weaken our neighbouring countries will evidently strengthen the position of the insurgents.

“Nigeria should be worried about it. In fact, if Nigeria is a serious country, it should have mobilized extra forces in that direction, “he stated.

He said Nigeria must increase her vigilance, resistance and offensive against insurgents.

“We should be more ruthless in dealing with the Boko Haram and chased them out of the country to their origin.

“We should know that the weakening of Chad is an indirect invitation to us to increase our offensive against insurgency,” he said.

He added that now that the Chadian counter insurgency is weakened, there is need for regional reengineering in other to fill the vacuum.

“We need to encourage countries like the Republics of Benin and Niger to improve on their cross border fight against insurgency'” he said.

Also speaking, major Asula said Chad had been a stable country under Derby for three decades, and the country had enjoyed considerably political stability as well as proper transitional plan.

He said Chad had enjoyed a certain degree of internal security which has now been jeopardized by the killing of Derby.

He said the situation did not bode well for the country’s neighbours, including Nigeria.

He urged the federal government to intensify the fight against terrorists before the situation gets out of hand.