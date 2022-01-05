Why Nigerians Don’t Hear Much About Me These Days – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday explained why he seems to have become quiet and withdrawn from the public and some of his functions.

Buhari, who gave the explanation during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, appeared to be responding to the concerns of some citizens who had accused him of being aloof.

According to the president, Nigerians no longer hear much about him because his party has “competent” hands handling issues that may require his attention.

Buhari said this while responding to a question on why he made reservations about alterations made to the 2022 budget by the National Assembly before signing.

The interviewer had asked if the objections the president raised about the budget would not cause friction between him and the legislature or affect implementation of the budget.

But Buhari said “No, not at all,” adding that he has confidence that his government will successfully implement the budget “because in most houses (National Assembly) our party is leading. It is APC party.”

The president explained further, “Look at the Senate President, he was in the House of Representatives I think for two or three terms before he went to the Senate.

“Look at [Femi] Gbajabiamila. I was watching on television when he was an ordinary member (of the House of Representatives). He was always on his feet fighting for the party and the system we believed in.

“So really, I consider myself lucky (because) my party and her competent leadership are both leading in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“That’s why you don’t hear much about me. I allow them to do all the things because I can’t go against my party and I can’t go against the people I have absolute confidence in. I know they are doing their bests.

Asked if objections he raised about the budget would cause disagreement between him and the NASS members, Buhari said: “No, it wouldn’t.”