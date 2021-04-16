Why Okorocha Was Released By EFCC- Imo Gov’s Aide

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Special Assistant to the Imo State Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, has asked supporters of former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, not to jubilate over his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), adding that the senator would soon have his day in court.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial district in the Senate, was arrested and detained by the EFCC on Tuesday but was released Thursday evening.

THE WHISTLER reported the arrest of the former governor by EFCC on Tuesday at his Unity House office in Garki, Abuja.

In a statement he sent to THE WHISTLER on Friday, Nwamkpa alleged that Okorocha called his friends to plead with EFCC to release him on health grounds once it dawned on him he could face long detention.

He also revealed that the EFCC accepted to release him due to the ongoing nationwide strike of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) which has crippled court activities.

According to Nwamkpa, Okorocha also promised to be of good behaviour while awaiting prosecution when judiciary workers call off their industrial action which prevented him from being arraigned in court.

Part of the statement reads: “Now, in the case of Okorocha, immediately he was arrested, he cried out to some of his friends across the country for assistance. They came and pleaded to the anti-graft agency for leniency for him on the grounds of ill health. They said the ex-governor is on drugs. Again, the anti-graft agency reasoned that since the Judiciary staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) workers are on strike over their demand for autonomy for the Judiciary and since nobody knows when it will last, it will definitely hinder the arraignment of the ex-governor and ultimately prolong his stay at EFCC custody. The agency felt with that, it may infringe on his fundamental human right since there is a stipulated time that EFCC can constitutionally keep a suspect in their custody.

“So, based on these, he was released on self-recognition pending when JUSUN calls off their strike and Court resumes. By that time, his arraignment can then take place. So, in effect, his release today was circumstantial.

“The ex-governor on his own made a promise to comport himself honorably pending when his prosecution begins. He made pleading and gave assurances not to misbehave within the time being. So, I felt like informing you about this. They extracted that commitment from him before a serving Governor from the South South, a Northern Emir and a former Senator from the North who stood in as sureties.”