Why Russia Is Fighting Ukraine– Explainer By Leaders Of Both Countries

The conflict in Ukraine between its soldiers and Russian forces is ongoing with associated devastations already destabilizing Europe while leaders of both countries are not backing down.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning despite the warnings of the European Union, United States of America, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO.

But Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has given his reasons why the Russian military invaded Ukraine.

Here is what Putin has to say :

Protection Of Separatist Republics In Ukraine

Putin accused Ukraine of punishing pro-Russians in the country since a coup occurred in the country in 2014 (Madian coup) ousting president Viktor Yanukovych who Russia alleged was supported by the separatists.

According to him, the separatists chose to be sovereign, particularly, the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic and those living in Crimea.



He said the republics asked Russia for help and he answered.

He also alleged that the current Ukraine administration will not allow the separatists in Crimea and Donbass to freely live side by side or unite with Russia.

“The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for 8 years now, have been facing genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime.

“To this end, we will seek to demilitarise & denazify Ukraine, bring to trial those who perpetrated bloody crimes against civilians,” Putin said as tweeted by the Russian Mission to Geneva on Thursday.

NATO’s Expansion To Russia’s Borders And Ukraine’s Plans To Join The Organization

Putin says the eastward expansion of NATO and the establishment of its military infrastructure closer to the Russian border constitutes a fundamental threats to its national security.

He added that he will never allow NATO to admit Ukraine, adding that arming the country is a threat to Russia and the new republics.

“NATO’s push to have a foothold in Ukraine is unacceptable for us. NATO itself merely serves as a tool of the US foreign policy.

“Over the past 30 years we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with NATO regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe,” he said.

Russia’s Problem With US

Putin argues that both NATO and Ukraine are US tools of political dominance over the European continent.

“For the US and its allies, it is a policy of containing Russia, with obvious geopolitical dividends. For us it is not only a threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and to its sovereignty. It is the red line and they have crossed it,” he said.

Ukraine Says Putin Wants To Interrupt World Order

Ukraine’s government however considers Putin’s views as propanganda.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the UN that Putin is belligerent because he wants to overrun his country and interrupt the world order.

“This crisis was created and is being escalated by one side unilaterally, by the Russian Federation. Russia’s accusations of Ukraine are absurd. Ukraine has never threatened or attacked anyone. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any such action. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any military offensive in the Donbas. It is ultimately absurd to suggest that Ukraine could have prepared for anything like this and waited for months until Russia amassed an enormous military force along our borders to proceed with such alleged plans. This absurdity defies basic logic.



“Russia will not stop at Ukraine. If a permanent member of the UN Security Council succeeds in breaking literally all rules, other actors will be inspired by him and follow his pattern,” he said.