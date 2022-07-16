Why SCUML Suspended Issuance of Certificates–EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it suspended the issuance of the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) certificates.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, said in a statement on Saturday, that SCUML is aware of the difficulties currently being experienced due to the suspension of issuance of the certificate.

He said: “This development was caused by the suspension of the issuance of certificates to successful applicants by the SCUML. The move is an administrative measure designed to bring the agency to full compliance with its statutory responsibilities and obligations under the new Money laundering Act, 2022. “

He further stated that the law fundamentally altered the existing regulatory framework and substantially invalidates the certificates issued by SCUML, which did not reflect its new status as an agency fully domiciled in the EFCC.

“It therefore became imperative to suspend the issuance of the old certificates until a new one that takes into account the new regulatory environment is printed. Being a security document, there are processes involved in printing the new document.

“However, SCUML is delighted to announce that the procurement process for the production of the new certificates have been concluded and, very soon, successful applicants will begin to receive notification to collect their certificates as machinery have been set in motion to ensure that the backlog is cleared with dispatch,” the statement said.

He added that the clarification should guide the public to understand the situation as it relates to SCUML certificates.

The delay he said, is purely administrative and has nothing to do with inefficiency as imputed in some quarters

He said SCUML empathises with genuine applicants for the difficulties of the past few days.

However, it assured that all arrangements had been made to ensure that the process is returned to the established order of prompt and excellent service delivery.