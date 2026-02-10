Why Senate Rejected Real-Time E-Transmission Of Election Results – Ningi

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has defended the push for real-time electronic transmission of election results.

He said the controversy surrounding the Electoral Act amendment stems largely from misunderstandings about a lengthy bipartisan legislative process.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today on Monday, Ningi said the electoral reform effort began nearly two years ago with broad consultations involving lawmakers, electoral officials, civil society groups and international experts.

According to him, the National Assembly leadership supported extensive engagements across the country and beyond.

He explained that the committee “visited several locations, consulted stakeholders, and even examined how countries like Ghana, Botswana, Kenya and Rwanda handle electronic transmission,” stressing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations and the Nigerian Bar Association were all actively involved.

He said the consultations consistently produced strong backing for real-time electronic transmission of results.

Advertisement

“Submissions came from across the country Lagos, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Maiduguri, Adamawa and in totality they agreed with real-time e-transmission during the public hearings,” he noted.

Ningi explained that after the consultations, lawmakers held executive sessions, closed-door meetings without media presence to brief colleagues on the technical and legal implications of the proposed amendments before taking them to plenary.

He said the sessions lasted two days and covered several sensitive issues, including timelines, legal interpretations and operational feasibility.

However, he expressed disappointment that some lawmakers later raised objections during plenary deliberations that had already been addressed.

“We explained the necessity of each clause based on public submissions, yet some colleagues who were not part of the earlier sessions came back to reopen settled issues that had already been discussed,” he said.

Advertisement

He addressed concerns raised by some legislators about the feasibility of real-time electronic transmission, including infrastructure challenges and cybersecurity risks, arguing that the country is very capable of handling it.

According to him, Nigeria already operates nationwide digital financial systems, maintaining that widespread availability of mobile networks demonstrates the country’s readiness.

“There is hardly any part of Nigeria without phones or POS services. If these systems work nationwide, we should be able to transmit election results electronically,” he said, adding that other African countries had successfully adopted similar systems.

Ningi also rejected suggestions that the push for e-transmission was driven by partisan politics, noting that members of both the ruling party and opposition participated in the committee work.

“This is not an opposition agenda,” he said.

“The legislature’s role after public hearings is to reflect the will of the people. Nigerians clearly asked for credible and transparent election processes.”

Advertisement

He acknowledged that disagreements remain in the Senate, particularly over wording such as “transfer” versus “transmit” in the legal provisions, but insisted the legislative process was ongoing and not concluded.

According to him, procedural steps including adoption of votes and possible further debate could still shape the final outcome.

Regardless, Ningi expressed optimism that lawmakers would eventually resolve differences, stressing that electoral reform should be treated as a national rather than partisan project aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s democratic credibility.