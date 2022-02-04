Why ‘Side Chicks’ Are Important – Married Men, Women Speak

Some residents in Benin, the Edo capital, have said that some men would continue to keep mistresses, popularly called ‘side chicks’, due to their perceived benefits and strong grip.

The respondents’ submissions arise from the growing reports of infedility in the lives of men, especially the highly placed and celebrities in society.

Some men who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin claim that wives might never be able to compete with the side-chicks in terms of allure, attention to details and penchant for romance.

Mr Ojefia King, a businessman, revealed that most men had side-chicks for the fun of it.

According to him, side-chicks, most times do not have to expect anything except trips and sex from a man, whether married or single.

“Some side-chicks go after men because they are wealthy,while some others do it to meet their needs,” he said.

Also, Mr Larry Sideso, a Disc Jockey (DJ), said that men are attracted to the side-chicks because they had less stress and were always obedient and understanding of their needs and desires.

“I am married and I have a side-chick; she knows her place, no crossing of boundaries.

“My wife is aware of my side-chick.

“Like I said earlier, everybody knows their place. I don’t carry different ladies. I just have my wife and a side-chick.

“I love my wife so much. I won’t trade her for anything else, but my side-chick is only assisting,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Ivie Idolor, a teacher, said that side-chicks were always answering the call of nature for men.

“If you study the creation of men critically, you will notice men have longer reproductive period than women.

“A man can still impregnate a woman even at 75 years of age, but a woman can’t give birth at such age.

“Thus, the sperms in a man can produce many children, which simply means when God said dominate and replenish the earth specifically means men’s duty to reproduce double.

“Men cannot help it, that’s what hormones have programmed them to do. So, when a guy has had enough of his main chick, he moves on and forgets about loving his main chick again,” she said.

On his part, Mr Richard Amekpa, a fashion designer, said men had side-chicks to get sexual satisfaction.

“Love, care, romance and sex are very important in a relationship or marriage.

“If a wife cannot satisfy the husband with that, he will definitely have someone else that will take her role.

“Total attention is very key to see the real beauty of a relationship.

“If a wife refuses to give the husband full attention, she is definitely opening the door for a side-chick,” he said.

However, Mr Isreal Osamuyi, a clergy, advised men to upgrade their wives to the standard they admire in other women.

Osamuyi said that most women hardly took care of themselves because they had one need or the other to take care of.

“Women that are married and have children always have one thousand and one responsibilies to attend to.

“So, there is little or no time at all to buy clothes, makeup and visit drinking bars or roam around with friends.

“I am not in support of men having side-chicks; but if I really want to peep into their world by trying to understand why, I think it’s purely because of insecurity,” he said.