Why There Is No Clash Between Yoruba And Fulani In Iwoland–Monarch

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Adewale Akanbi, has given insight into why his community has not witnessed clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

He disclosed that the community ensured all Fulani men living in the area were identified to make it impossible for outsiders to penetrate the community.

He also described ranching as the modern method of rearing livestock in the 2st century, and advised herdsmen to embrace ranching.

Oluwo said the method was not only modern but much more profitable than the archaic method of open-grazing which was the cause of frequent clashes between pastoralists and farmers in the country.

He said this while speaking with journalist in Iwo on Sunday.

The monarch said with ranching the frequent clashes between herders and farmers would be over and that herders would also earn more money from their animals because they would produce better meat and more milk if they were raised in ranches.

Oba Akanbi said, “Nobody rears cows on the roads in the 21st century, it is an archaic stuff. There is no way anybody can be rearing cows on our streets, nobody does that.

“You can see that Iwoland is peaceful. Our style is working because we try to know the Fulani living amongs us and we relate with them. Any stranger who comes, they will identify such persons.

“Ranching is the best method to rear cows, you can get good quantity of milk from cows in ranches and good meat than from the ones that move about.”

Oluwo, who has been preaching peaceful coexistence between Fuiani hersdmen and their hosts in the South-West said there was peace in his domain because of his approach.

He also called on others not to embark on ethnic profiling saying criminals should be treated as criminals irrespective of their ethnic background.

Recall that southern governors recently announced ban on open-grazing and had mandated each state to enact a piece of legislation banning it.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari is opposed to the move as he had instructed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), to dig out the gazette on cattle routes in the country.