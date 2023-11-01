Why Tinubu Must Stop Constant Blackmail Of His Staff

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Blackmailers are like kidnappers, they try to use threats to extort money or other benefits from their targets. It is robbery without the use of arms. It’s the art of soft violence that many Nigerians have mastered and practice as a vocation. They’re on the prowl across the political space and at every tier of government.

There are professional petition writers who would write against anyone nominated for government appointments even for reasons as petty as just to be noticed! There are those who form and hide under amorphous groups to extort influence by faking patriotism. There’s always a personal motive for the blackmailer which he cloaks in patriotic zeal. But he’s the enemy of the collective; the enemy of the people.

Advertisement

They cause distraction or even sabotage for those appointed to serve by their acts of coercion, or using the threat of false information about persons or institutions. They’re like the kidnapper who is holding his victim. He knows that the victim’s death does not benefit him, but he threatens to kill if his demands are not met. It’s the robber’s credo.

The media space was awash on Monday with a petition to President Bola Tinubu said to have been written by some lawyers under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Legal Practitioners, calling for the sacking of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Engr Mele Kyari, over scarcity and arbitrary hikes in the prices of petrol across the country.

According to them, as concerned citizens, they are calling on Tinubu to sack Kyari because of the recent hike in the pump prices of petrol, its unwarranted scarcity across the country and the attendant hardship on Nigerians, which has drastically affected the livelihoods of millions of citizens.

They even threatened to mobilize 1,000 lawyers to march to the NNPCL headquarters on November 2, 2023, to register their displeasure if Tinubu failed to meet their demand! Among the seven people who signed the petition are Bernard Adesina, Peter Agbonghan and Igwe Chukwudi.

Advertisement

Curiously, none of the people claiming to be fighting for Nigerians have any record of civil society activism. They had never supported any public cause. It’s the first time we’ve seen their names as lovers of the masses! Some of them are not even lawyers. They are the professional variant of the blackmailer hiding under the noble garb of the law.

They’re working for their money, hiding under a populist agenda and riding on the pains Nigerians are growing through due to the removal of fuel subsidy. They’re opportunists who’ve found a vulnerable target. NNPCL is always vulnerable. It’s the cash cow for the country. Any suggestion of dirt around the institution raises eyebrows.

But if they are truly lawyers; if they were learned men, they ought to know that the oil sector has been deregulated. And the prices of petrol products are no longer determined by Nigeria but by the international market. If fuel imports are disrupted, it cannot be NNPC’s fault. NNPC is not the Central Bank of Nigeria that gives access to foreign exchange.

This is the same NNPC Ltd and Group CEO, Mr. Mele Kyari who were honoured recently by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms for the immense transformation that had taken place in the Corporation. They won this year’s Nigeria Govtech Awards. The NNPCL won the Best Federal MDA in Digital Initiatives in Reengineering Government Processes Award while Kyari picked up the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer prize. It cannot be a fluke award.

When Kyari assumed office on July 7, 2019 as Group Managing Director of the now-defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the corporation was in a near comatose state. A 2010 joint report by Transparency International and Revenue Watch Institute found that NNPC had the poorest transparency record out of 44 national and international energy companies assessed.

Advertisement

But Kyari came with a bold transformational vision premised on Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence (TAPE). For the first time in 43 years in June 2020, less than a year after he took over, NNPC released the 2018 Audited Financial Statements, and later that of 2019, for public scrutiny, earning it public applause for transparency.

In August 2021, the NNPC declared a N287 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) for 2020, for the first time in 44 years. Kyari led the corporation to reduce its losses from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019, and the eventual declaration of a net profit in 2020. By fiscal 2021, the corporation’s profit grew to a profit level of N674 billion.

Despite the numerous challenges, Kyari grew oil production to an enviable level. As of February 2023, the NNPC crossed 1.6 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate combined. The birth of the NNPCL in 2021 wound up the NNPC after 46 years of operation.

In June this year, NNPCL, in a major landmark, signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with five African countries as part of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline (NMGP) project. To bolster Nigeria’s energy security and promote the utilization of its abundant gas resources, the NNPCL and UTM Offshore Limited recently signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) agreement for the construction of the nation’s first indigenous Floating LNG project.

The above are just a few of the successes recorded by the NNPCL under Kyari despite the unusually gruelling operating environment.

But where did they get the tale about the scarcity of fuel products? Is Nigeria going through any scarcity of the products now? The answer is No. There’s no scarcity of products as NNPC has repeatedly told the nation that the products were available.

Advertisement

When fuel queues were noticed in Lagos and a few other locations across the country in early October, the NNPC Retail Ltd. Said it was due to reduced Depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, and the root cause had since been addressed. It further assured Nigerians that there was ample supply with sufficiency of at least 30 days.

It also advised motorists to desist from panic buying, saying distribution of products would normalize over the next couple of days. And this is what happened. Supply and distribution of fuel have since normalized.

NNPCL has been acting as the buffer to ensure smooth supply even when oil marketers who are supposed to import the products are suffering foreign exchange hiccups. Do they think the president is not aware of what the NNPC is doing to stabilize the fuel supply? Are they so unaware that they do not know that the president understands the oil and gas sector like the palm of his hand, having once worked with a multi-national oil firm? Have they also forgotten that the president is the minister of petroleum Resources? And that he always has firsthand information about developments in the sector.

I think it’s time the president shut these jobbers up. Blackmailers are not critics, they’re not the political opposition. They must not be glorified with silence. Those targeting the president’s staff for blackmail must not be glorified with silence. The president did well when he spoke up for his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbalabiamila.

The president pointedly advised those targeting Gbajabiamila for blackmail to go find other pastimes. He said he trusted the integrity of the former speaker. Maybe the president should speak for all his appointees too to save his administration from further distraction. The president runs a large administration with many appointees, and this will encourage those trading in blackmail to try their luck once in a while.

The president may need to set up the machinery to respond to the extortionists’ gangs who may seek to get his attention through frivolous, private enterprise activism dressed as patriotic clamour. It would save the president from unnecessary distractions and encourage his appointees to focus on giving their best to the country.

– Suleiman wrote from Abuja.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.