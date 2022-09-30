Why Tinubu Traveled To UK – APC Campaign Council

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu-
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential aspirant

A member of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Ayo Oyalowo, has revealed reason for Bola Tinubu’s absence at the signing of a peace accord in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Oyalowo, Tinubu is in London to rest because he cannot rest in Lagos.

On Thursday, Tinubu was absent from the Peace Accord signing organised by the National Peace Committee. He was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

His absence has been dominating discussions with many questioning his preparedness for the 2023 presidential campaign.

RELATED
Economy

Campaign For 2023 Elections Will Be Based On Economy, Security Issues–Aja

Nigeria Politics

2023: We Must Think Nigeria, Not ‘My Turn’- Says Peter Obi After Signing Peace Accord

But explaining on Arise TV, he said that Tinubu’s absence was not due to his health challenge or lack of preparedness.

Oyalowo said, “Tinubu is in London. He cannot rest in Lagos; they will not let him rest.

“He came to Abuja most of the time, and they will still not let him rest. This man has been working for an average of 20 hours in the 24 hours in each day.”

He argued that, “Reasonable people thought he should leave the country because people will not let him rest since the campaign is coming soon.

“The invitation for the peace accord came after Tinubu left the country. Even his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was not in town, he had to leave what he was doing in Maiduguri,” he stated.

You might also like

2023: We Must Think Nigeria, Not ‘My Turn’- Says Peter Obi After Signing…

‘Where Is Tinubu?’ – Nigerians Ask Whereabouts Of APC Presidential…

Adamu Did Not Write Any Letter To Tinubu – APC

We’ll Defeat Tinubu In South West, Atiku’s Running Mate Boasts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.