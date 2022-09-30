Why Tinubu Traveled To UK – APC Campaign Council

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A member of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Ayo Oyalowo, has revealed reason for Bola Tinubu’s absence at the signing of a peace accord in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Oyalowo, Tinubu is in London to rest because he cannot rest in Lagos.

On Thursday, Tinubu was absent from the Peace Accord signing organised by the National Peace Committee. He was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

His absence has been dominating discussions with many questioning his preparedness for the 2023 presidential campaign.

But explaining on Arise TV, he said that Tinubu’s absence was not due to his health challenge or lack of preparedness.

Oyalowo said, “Tinubu is in London. He cannot rest in Lagos; they will not let him rest.

“He came to Abuja most of the time, and they will still not let him rest. This man has been working for an average of 20 hours in the 24 hours in each day.”

He argued that, “Reasonable people thought he should leave the country because people will not let him rest since the campaign is coming soon.

“The invitation for the peace accord came after Tinubu left the country. Even his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was not in town, he had to leave what he was doing in Maiduguri,” he stated.