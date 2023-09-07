Why Tribunal’s Judgment On Tinubu Stands Rejected – Peter Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peter Gregory Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party has said the judgment of the presidential election petition court that affirmed President Bola Tinubu is duly elected stands rejected by him.

Obi made this known in Onitsha on Thursday.

While affirming his respect for the court’s decisions, Obi however said he would appeal the judgment at the apex court.

“It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgment by way of appeal immediately, as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our legal team has already received our firm instruction to file an appeal against the decision. I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country and beyond whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC,” Obi said.

Obi openly disagreed with the reasoning of the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani and its final conclusions.

“As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the court, but we disagree with the court’s reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered,” Obi added.

He maintained that since the PEPC is the court of first instance in election petitions, he now places his confidence on the Supreme Court to determine his case, adding that electoral litigations will significantly reduce if INEC discharged its statutory functions transparently and fairly without showing partisanship.

The LP candidate appreciated all his supporters for the trust in his political vision, vowing not to relent in the pursuit of a new Nigeria.