Why We Arrested Kaduna Train Attack Abductees’ Negotiator, Mamu -DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has justified the arrest of the former negotiator for abducted train victims, Tukur Mamu.

The DSS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya on Wednesday, noted that his arrest followed a request by Nigeria’s military as well as other law enforcement agencies.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course,” the statement read.

Mamu, the publisher of the Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna was known to have kicked off a negotiation with the terrorists that abducted at least 62 passengers of an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28.

Although Mamu had backed out from negotiation following an alleged threat to his life by the Federal Government, at least 35 victims of the incident have been released including a Pakistani, speculated to have paid an outrageous sum for his freedom alongside others.