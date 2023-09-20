Why We Backed-Out Of NLC’s Two-Day Warning Strike—TUC

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The lack of synergy between the Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress led to the partial failure of the two-day warning strike declared by NLC early this month.

Recall that NLC declared the strike on September 5th and 6th following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu government without complying with its agreements with the organised Labour to cushion the effects of the removal.

However, members of the Trade Union Congress backed out of the warning strike.

Comrade Ben Asogwa, chairman, TUC, Enugu State, said members of the TUC did not direct its members to join the strike because NLC did not carry TUC along.

Asogwa spoke in Enugu on Wednesday. According to him, “The approach and technicalities caused the non-compliance with the warning strike by TUC. The strike was organised by NLC. If TUC planned it, it would have contacted NLC, and both would have been on the same page. But when you are two, and one thinks one is superior, the other must change steps.

“That strike was declared after NLC’s meeting with the federal government. TUC wouldn’t have joined. It therefore failed because there was no prior consultation between NLC and TUC. That was why offices were opened on those days. Even if you are dealing with a minor, when the minor becomes adult, definitely, the approach must change. This divide informs why the two unions hold meetings with the federal government differently.”

On insinuations that the organised Labour has not lived up to expectations in championing the welfare of the masses in the face of hardship imposed on them by the removal of fuel subsidy, Asogwa said, “It is natural, and I won’t blame them. They say we are toothless bulldogs. It has actually not been easy.

“But if we didn’t insist that the prices of PMS remain at about N600, by now, it would have gotten to about N800 per litre.”

Among the demands of the organised Labour include upward review of minimum wage, rolling out of vehicles using liquified natural gas, and payment of arrears of salaries owed university lecturers.

Asogwa described the federal government as insincere towards implementing their demands. According to him, Labour Minister Simon Lalong’s recent speech on labour demands was only ‘decorated in English which has characterised Labour-government matters over the years’.

He added, “We wanted to see installations of CNG dispensing machines at filling stations. The so-called N5bn palliative is being sent to states in tranches, beginning with N2bn. Palliatives are not new in Nigeria. They are used to deceive us.”