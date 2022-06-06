Why We Can’t Sanction Suspended Accountant General, Idris Over Alleged N80bn Scam—ICAN

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria on Monday explained why it cannot sanction the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over alleged N80bn fraud.

The Institute said this while responding to a letter written by the Human & Environmental Development Agenda asking ICAN to investigate and sanction the suspended AGF who is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for corruption.

HEDA had called on ICAN to subject Ahmed to the institute’s Disciplinary Tribunal for thorough investigation and sanction.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the Organization charged ICAN to rise immediately and protect its image before government officials like Ahmed who are facing corruption charges drags it to the mud.

It said, “Mr. Ahmed being a qualified Chartered Accountant was appointed to manage the Federation’s Accounts, however, he allegedly ended up abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government. He has contravened the Professional Code of Conduct and Guide for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.

“By virtue of paragraph 12.0 of the Code of Conduct, a Chartered Accountant is required at all times to comply with the Fundamental Principles of the Institute. These fundamental principles are: integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior.

“It is apparent that Ahmed has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standard of the Institute by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.”

But responding in a statement, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of ICAN, Prof Ahmed M. Kumshe said that the Institute cannot sanction Ahmed because he was not a member of ICAN.

He said, “The attention of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has been drawn to some publications in the media where a group known as Human & Environmental Development Agenda is asking ICAN to investigate and sanction the erstwhile Accountant- General of the Federation being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for corruption.

We wish to inform the organization and the general public that the former Accountant- General, Alhaji Ahmed Idris is not a member of ICAN and therefore cannot be investigated and sanctioned by ICAN.

“Our act only allows us to regulate and discipline our members when they err at our Investigating Panel or Disciplinary Tribunal as the case may be.

“We appreciate the concern of HEDA and wish to assure the public and other stakeholders of our resolve to serve the public interest always.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had suspended Idris over allegation of N80bn fraud.

The Minister’s Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Tanko Abdulahi had told THE WHISTLER in a telephone interview that the AGF had been asked to proceed on indefinite suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.