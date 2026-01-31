‘Why We Chose To Honour NBA President While He Is Alive’

In a society where recognition often comes posthumously, the decision by legal scholars Professor Omoniyi Bukola Akinola, who’s a professor of Law, Baze University and Dr. Chinedu Obienu, Principal Partner, Zest Partners to co-edit a book in honour of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, while he is still alive marks a conscious departure from convention.

According to the editors, the motivation was simple: impactful leadership deserves acknowledgment in real time. “In Africa, we don’t celebrate ourselves when we are alive,” Professor Akinola said. “But that’s not our philosophy. When a man is doing well, celebrate him.”

The book, a 700-page collection of scholarly essays, documents the NBA President’s advocacy for institutional reform, accountability, judicial independence, and good governance—issues that continue to dominate Nigeria’s public discourse.

Beyond celebrating an individual, Professor Akinola observed that while challenges remain, there has been steady improvement.

“The relationship between the bar and the bench is improving and it is continuous,” he said, stressing that justice must go beyond written judgments to outcomes the public can actually feel.

On concerns about the slow pace of justice, Dr. Obienu explained that increased public awareness of rights has significantly expanded litigation, putting pressure on the existing number of judges. “The law creating each court states the number of judges,” he noted, adding that rising caseloads reflect a more rights-conscious society rather than judicial failure alone.

The scholars acknowledged renewed emphasis on transparency from the judiciary, particularly under the current Chief Justice of Nigeria. Professor Akinola noted that judges already operate under strict codes of conduct, often misunderstood by external critics.

Dr. Obienu reinforced the NBA’s role as more than a professional body. “The Nigerian Bar is strictly more of an advocacy organisation and should serve as the conscience of the country,” he said, describing it as Nigeria’s foremost advocacy group for public interest and rule of law.

This institutional outlook, they argued, is central to understanding why the current NBA leadership warranted scholarly documentation.

A significant portion of the analysis focused on legal education and the future of the profession. Professor Akinola emphasised that regulation, character formation, and ethics remain the foundation of legal training.

“Character formation is the core of the lawyer — the lawyer and his integrity,” he said, warning against overcrowded law faculties that undermine mentorship and discipline.

Both scholars acknowledged the growing influence of artificial intelligence in legal practice. Professor Akinola cautioned against uncritical reliance on AI, noting its limitations and ethical risks. “It’s whatever the AI finds on the internet that it averages and sells out,” he said, recounting how outdated information about him was recently generated by AI.

To address this, law faculties are introducing compulsory courses on AI and the law, alongside practical internships to expose students early to real-world practice.

While some courts have embraced digitisation, progress remains uneven. Professor Akinola cited jurisdictions like Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, and parts of the Federal High Court as leading examples, but admitted that many courts still lag behind.

He linked the urgency of reform to Nigeria’s population size. “We are 250 million people. Will we escape conflict? You can’t escape conflict,” he said, arguing that an efficient judiciary is indispensable in a complex, populous society.

Why Afam Osigwe, and why now?

The editors were unequivocal that the book is not a personality cult but a statement about leadership standards. Dr. Obienu described it as documentation of advocacy. “The advocacy for accountability deserves documentation. The advocacy for rule of law and institutionalisation deserves documentation,” he said.

Professor Akinola pointed to Osigwe’s stance on national issues, including resistance to unconstitutional actions and his vocal position during the Rivers State political crisis. “A man who could rise up like that, despite pressure from several quarters, to stick out his neck and say we stand for good governance, should be celebrated while alive,” he said.

Although deeply scholarly, the editors insist the book is not limited to lawyers. Journalists, students, policymakers, and civil society actors are among its intended audience. Dr. Obienu described it as “a quick reference material” covering litigation, arbitration, corruption, taxation, and judicial reform.

Professor Akinola added that the work is “transgenerational,” featuring contributions from senior scholars and younger academics alike, making it relevant to both current practitioners and future reformers.

Ultimately, the editors hope the book inspires behavioural change and strengthens institutions. As Dr. Obienu summarised, the key takeaways are “behavioural change, reforms, institutional enforcement.”

The public presentation of the book, scheduled for February 2, 2026, is intended as an open civic conversation. “Let’s demystify the belief that if you want to hide something from the Black man, put it in a book,” Professor Akinola said. “Let’s open the book and see how we govern better.”

In celebrating the NBA President while he is alive, the editors argue, the message is clear: accountability, courage, and principled leadership should be recognised—not buried.