Why We Couldn’t Rescue 11 Passengers Of Bus That Plunged Into Ebonyi Mining Site—Police

Poor visibility stalled the rescue of eleven passengers of the bus that plunged into a mining pit in Ebonyi State, according the state police public relations officer, Loveth Odah.

The bus had plunged into the mining pit at Enyigba community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi Saturday night.

Odah said the police responded to the distress call but were handicapped because of the terrain of the place.

According to her, “Available reports suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into an unclaimed mining pit, which was waterlogged due to constant rainfall.

“We will continue with the rescue efforts, and will hopefully access more equipment.”



THE WHISTLER reports that the accident occurred around Royal Salt Mining Company axis of the Abakaliki-Ikwo road.

A lecturer at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Mr Okachukwu Offia, told THE SUN that, “I was driving from Abakaliki a little distance away from the Royal Salt Mining Company. I observed a white bus driving along the same direction. And suddenly, the car fell into one of the mining pits full of water and just very close to the road.

‘It was like a dream to me while I followed the car a little distance away from behind. I quickly stopped other vehicles from both sides to observe the true position of the accident. While we observed more closely, we discovered that we could not sight the bus or the passengers.”

“The passengers could not be seen in the night,” a resident of the area told our correspondent. “I doubt if there would be any survivor.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Okore, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ebonyi State, told newsmen that he had deployed his men to the scene.

In his words, “We contacted the relevant government agencies to assist us with a crane in rescuing the victims. The type of vehicle and the number of passengers involved still remain unverified.”

A geologist, Prof Vincent Ikpa, blamed the accident on negligence.

He said, “If the site had been reclaimed, which is the standard practice, this would not have happened. After mining, there should be reclamation to restore the land to how it was before the mining. But here, nobody cares.”