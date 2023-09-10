Why We Crush Impounded Motorcycles – FCTA

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has clarified that the destruction of confiscated commercial motorcycles, commonly referred to as “Okada,” is in accordance with legal provisions.

Mrs. Deborah Osho, the Head of Operations at DRTS, said this in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that on August 31, the Joint Task Force Team of the FCTA impounded and subsequently destroyed 400 commercial motorcycles due to their illegal operations in Abuja.

The crushing, according the Commissioner of Police FCTA Command, Garba Haruna, aligns with the law prohibiting commercial motorcycle operations in the FCT, and similar enforcement measures have been taken in the past to uphold this ban.

In the past, similar actions were undertaken periodically to enforce the ban on “okada” operations within the city center.

The FCT Road Transport Regulation of 2005 explicitly instructed okada riders to confine their operations to designated areas.

In 2006, the ban on okada riders from accessing the city center starting October 1st was officially announced by Amina Salihu, who was then the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Information and Strategy.

The city center encompasses the districts outlined in Phase 1 of the master plan.

These districts include Wuse, Central Business District, Three Arms Zone, Maitama, Asokoro, Utako, Wuye, Garki, Diplomatic Zone, Mabushi, Katampe, Gwarinpa, and Gudu.

Salihu, had said that okada operations were permitted in other areas within the FCT, but restrictions applied within the city center.

Also Osho reiterated that the ban on okada within the city was still in effect and emphasized that part of the enforcement involved crushing impounded okada in compliance with the law.

She further explained that okada operators were allowed to freely operate in areas such as Gwagwalada, Bwari, and Nyanya, among other suburbs of the FCT.

However, any okada impounded within the city limits would be subject to destruction.

The law specified two criteria for crushing impounded motorcycles: those seized due to security threats and those confiscated with a Court forfeiture Order. The decision to implement this ban stemmed from public concerns regarding the disruptive behavior of okada operators within the city.

She pointed out that motorcycles had been exploited by criminals as a rapid means of escape from crime scenes and for carrying out kidnappings in residential areas of the city.

“They were also used for many criminal activities including snatching valuables and mobile handsets from unsuspecting passersby.

“This is in addition to the rising numbers of casualties from accidents involving okada riders,” she said.

The Head of Opeurations emphasized that security agencies had identified commercial motorcycles as a significant security concern within the city and were determined to remove them from city routes.

On whether the operators were informed about the ban and its consequences, Osho explained that riders had been sensitized well in advance, even before the ban was enforced in 2006.

She noted that security and government agencies had conducted multiple meetings with the leadership of these operators, reiterating the ban and outlining the potential repercussions upon the impoundment of an okada.

She advised residents to prioritize their safety by refraining from using okadas and encouraged those who purchase motorcycles for riders to cease doing so, underscoring the importance of adhering to the ban.

“We will continue to crush them whenever we impound them,” she added

On his part, Mr. Peter Olumuji, the Secretary in charge of Command and Control for the FCTA Enforcement Task Force, also clarified that the purpose of crushing impounded motorcycles was to bolster the enforcement of the ban.

Olumuji elaborated that previously, when a motorcycle was impounded, the owner would face a mobile court and typically be subjected to fines ranging from N2,000 to N3,000.

Upon payment of the fine, the impounded okada would be returned to the owner, allowing them to resume operations on the streets.

He said to address this challenge and reinforce the ban, the policy was modified to include the forfeiture of impounded commercial motorcycles to the FCTA.

He said, “This means that once an okada is impounded, it becomes the property of the FCTA. While this appeared to solve the problem, it also came with a challenge, following allegations that officials of DRTS collect bribes and release the motorcycles to the owners.

“It was to address this problem that security agencies and the enforcement taskforce opted for crushing of impounded okada.

“This did not only solve the problem of alleged corruption in the seizures but also the question of economic losses.”

Olumuji however clarified that once the motorcycles were crushed, they would be sold to recycling companies, and the proceeds would be deposited into a government account.