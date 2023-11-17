Why We Detained Air Force Personnel Who Attacked Our Office To Release Fraudsters In Custody – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday, said the Commission had a “face off” with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during the week.

Explaining the reason behind the fact off, EFCC said on 13th November, 2023, Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Commission arrested five suspects at a residential Inn and Disney Chicken Eatery, Barnawa.

The Commission said the arrest followed a credible intelligence about their alleged activities of suspected internet-related fraudsters while giving their names as: Favour Itung, Rachael Ande, Zuleiman Haruna, Abubakar Ismaila and Solomon Olobatoke.

EFCC said all the suspects were arrested without any incident, however, it noted that “after the sting operation, six military personnel who witnessed the operation at Disney Chicken Eatery, stormed the Kaduna Command and attempted to forcibly release the arrested fraud suspects.

“They were subdued and detained over the security breach. The intruders are four Air Force personnel : Lawal Abdullahi, Chukwuma Chidi Christian, Alfa Suleiman and Emmanuel Ekwozor and two students of Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology, AFIT: Chidera Anuba and Joseph Tokula.

“While in detention, there were inter- agency communication and discussions by the leadership of the EFCC and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF to resolve the issues.,” EFCC said.

Unfortunately according to the commission, the dialogue on the release of the combative Air Force personnel broke down today.

EFCC said: “Some unruly NAF Officers stormed the Kaduna Command in a commando-style to forcefully release their detained colleagues.

“The EFCC exercised restraint in the face of the provocation and flagrant abuse of power. The Commission continued to engage with the leadership of the Nigeria Air Force and released the officers to the NAF Provost after they had been duly profiled.”

The Commission said it with to assure the public that it will continue to carry out its statutory mandate of tackling all cases of economic and financial crimes without giving in to any form of hindrance.