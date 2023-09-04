Why We Hired Social Media Influencer Standing Trial For N7.9m Fraud – EFCC

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed why it engaged the services of a social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, standing trial for a N7.9 million fraud case, to sensitise serving corps members on the dangers of cybercrime.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that the EFCC in a post on social media platform, X, said Adewale (Adeherself), was a speaker during a sensitization programme organised by the commission at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

The agency quoted her as saying, “There are boundless opportunities on the internet, which you can put to good use and harness for financial upgrades, rather than fraudulent activities and commission of crimes.

“As young adults, we sometimes overlook our wrongs and disregard the fact that the law of Karma will always prevail.

Reacting to this, the Commission said on Monday that it takes notice of the public reaction to the speaking engagement of Adedamola Adewale (aka Ade Herself) at the NYSC Orientation lecture of August 31, 2023 in Lagos.

It said many were questioning the Commission’s wisdom in recruiting a purported fraud suspect to educate the youths against cybercrime.

“The public’s concern is duly acknowledged. Unfortunately, most of the comments bordered on lack of information on the status of the case involving Miss Adewale.

“It is important to state that the fraud charges brought against the Influencer by the Commission had been determined.

“Indeed, her presence in the Commission is pursuant to the judgement of court that ordered the Commission to tap her talent as an actress, skit maker and social media influencer in a programme of reformation to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes.

“Her engagement with the Commission is part of her non-custodial sentence.”