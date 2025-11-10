Why We Intervened In Anambra Election—Army

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has clarified its role in the controversial events surrounding the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election.

The army said its intervention stemmed from a distress call and not an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

About 48 hours after it was accused of interfering with the poll, the army dismissed the claims as “misleading and lacking the full context of events.”

A video seen by THE WHISTLER had shown an army officer in uniform surrounded by a group of visibly agitated individuals, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Onyeka Ibezim, and the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Pauline Ojisua.

The encounter took place in a room where the officer was accused of attempting to “kidnap ad hoc staff.”

The unidentified officer, while defending his presence, explained that he had acted on a distress call claiming corps members stationed at Ukwu Oji Umubele were under threat from political thugs.

He stated, “I was in Awka North, after we had concluded the election, when I received a call that corps members were held hostage, so we went there immediately.”

Continuing over a phone call during the confrontation, the officer added, “The Coordinator said I should meet her in her office, now I am accused of interfering with the elections, Sir.”

However, the Deputy Governor, dissatisfied with the explanation, confronted the officer.

“My friend, don’t say what you do not know. Is that the commander? How can you be lying in front of everyone? Stop that nonsense. I want to speak to the commander; it is my own election. Something is wrong somewhere,” Ibezim said.

The officer responded, “Just calm down and listen to me.”

But Ibezim interjected, saying, “If you had started with I am sorry, we would have listened to you. This type of harassment must stop in this country. Are you part of this process? Coming to obtain election material? What is your mission here?”

Army’s Clarification

Reacting, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 82 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, explained that a credible security alert prompted the army’s action.

He said, at about 2020 hours (8:20 pm), an officer from the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) received a distress call from NYSC officials and corps members, reporting that election workers were being held hostage by suspected thugs.

Ayeni revealed that the report coincided with “the unexplained disappearance of the Collation Officer assigned to the polling unit.”

In line with its constitutional mandate to support civil authorities, Ayeni said a rapid response team comprising two officers and twelve soldiers was immediately deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, he explained, the troops encountered “a highly charged atmosphere, involving several political stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who questioned the presence of military personnel.”

Despite the tense environment, Ayeni stated that the soldiers “maintained utmost professionalism and restraint, successfully rescuing the corps members and INEC officials.”

He added, “The rescued personnel were subsequently escorted safely to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully.”

Describing the viral video as “misleading and lacking the full context of events,” Ayeni emphasised that “the Nigerian Army’s intervention was purely a humanitarian and security response aimed at protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the electoral process.”

He insisted that “any contrary interpretation is baseless, misleading and regrettable.”

Ayeni further noted that the Division would engage the Anambra State Government to ensure better coordination in future joint operations.

“The Headquarters 82 Division further notes the conduct of certain political actors during the episode and will engage with the Anambra State Government to ensure mutual understanding and sustained cooperation in future operations,” he said.

The Army reaffirmed its neutrality and commitment to professionalism, urging the public to disregard false narratives and continue supporting the efforts of security agencies in protecting democracy during elections.

Ayeni added, “The Army remains committed to neutrality, professionalism and the protection of democratic institutions, while urging the public to support efforts aimed at safeguarding peace and order during elections.”