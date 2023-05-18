Why We Renamed Aviation Ministry– Sirika

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has renamed the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria.

Advertisement

The decision was approved on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister, Hadi Sirika disclosed that FEC further gave the approval for the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Sirika said the Abuja airport was concessioned for 20 years while the Aminu Kano Airport was concessioned for 30 years.

He said the name was changed from “the Federal Ministry of Aviation to the ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria’.

“The council also approved the draft national civil aviation policy which is geared towards the strengthening of civil aviation.”

Advertisement

Recall FEC had approved N449.9 million to engage consultants for the development of a master plan for 17 airports in Nigeria.

Explaining the rationale behind renaming the ministry, Sirika said explained the name change appears on the exclusive list.

According to him, global aviation has evolved and the future of aviation had experienced an advancement such that aviation and aerospace were inseparable.

He added that Nigeria needed to transition speedily and set its policies to align with the future of the industry.

He also linked the decision to the establishment of the African Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU) in Abuja.

Advertisement

Recall on Tuesday, May 16, the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nile University for the establishment of the AAAU.

Sirika had disclosed that AAAU would begin offering Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degrees in Aviation Business and Meteorology.

It also has a Master’s of Science (M.Sc.) in Aviation Management after getting approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC).