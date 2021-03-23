Why We Revoked 49 Plots Belonging To Okorocha’s Sister – Imo Govt

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Imo State Government has revoked 49 plots of land allegedly belonging to Mrs. Geraldine Obinali, elder sister to former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha

The Imo State Housing Corporation said Mrs. Obinali (nee Okorocha) had acquired the plots through her company, Jessdean Ventures Limited, but failed to develop the land hence the revocation.

A statement signed by the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Corporation, Mr. Chinedu Mbakwe Obi, and his media aide, Enwerem Price, said the plots located at Redemption Estate Phase III had been allocated to Obinali for the construction of infrastructural facilities.

“Sequel to all legal actions taken to notify Jessdean Ventures Ltd of No 3 Okeoma close Trans Egbu Layout Owerri owned by Geraldine Obinali, we hereby revoke the following plots numbers in Redemption Housing Estate Phase III issued to her for the sole purpose of providing infrastructural facilities in the estate which was never carried out.

“Below are some of the affected plots numbers: RHE III/258,424, 425,422,420,419, 418, 417, 416, 415,414, 403, 421,244,244A and 245 among others.

“The general public is hereby being notified that if anybody had transacted on any of the above-numbered plots, they are to immediately come to the Imo State Housing Corporation with original papers for ratification,” said the statement.

THE WHISTLER recalls that there has been a long-running battle for supremacy between the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, his predecessor, Senator Okorocha.

The Uzodinma-led Imo government had recently sealed off the Royal Spring Palm Estate which is said to belong to Okorocha’s wife.

The property was reportedly sealed off on the grounds that it was acquired using funds stolen from the state’s coffers.