Why We Shutdown Operations At NNPC Refineries—Ojulari

…Says Global Players To Take Equity Stakes In NNPC Refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has explained that the suspension of operations at the country’s state-owned refineries followed a hard-nosed economic review which showed that continued production was eroding value and draining public funds.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this on Wednesday during a fireside chat at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), where he said the company could no longer justify running facilities that had no realistic path to profitability.

Ojulari said despite sustained public pressure and years of heavy investment, performance indicators across the refineries remained poor, characterised by low capacity utilisation and rising operating costs.

“There was anger and disappointment because expectations were high and so much money had been invested,” he said. “But the facts showed that keeping them on was simply destroying value.”

According to him, crude oil feedstock was supplied consistently, but the plants operated at barely half of their installed capacities, while contractor and operational expenses continued to rise. In several instances, the refined products generated were of lower commercial value than the crude oil processed.

Nigeria owns four government-operated refineries with a combined installed capacity of about 445,000 barrels per day. These include the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), made up of two plants commissioned in 1965 and 1989 respectively, with a combined capacity of 210,000 barrels per day; the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), commissioned in 1978 with an installed capacity of 125,000 barrels per day; and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), which began operations in 1980 with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day.

The Port Harcourt refinery, Nigeria’s first, was originally built to support domestic fuel supply and reduce reliance on imports.

The second Port Harcourt plant was added more than two decades later to expand capacity. Similarly, the Warri refinery was designed to serve the southern and midwestern regions, while the Kaduna refinery was established to supply petroleum products to the northern part of the country.

Despite their strategic importance, the refineries have struggled for decades with ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance culture, operational inefficiencies and governance challenges.

But after years of rehabilitation, the Port Harcourt Refinery officially resumed operations on November 26, 2024, starting with a 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity to produce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel, and kerosene.

The facility, managed by NNPC Ltd, began loading products to reduce reliance on imports and boost energy security.

Ojulari said the first major decision taken by the current management was shutting down the refineries and subjecting them to a comprehensive commercial and technical review, despite intense political pressure to keep them running.

“When you are trained to think commercially, you cannot ignore profitability,” he said. “Running assets that continuously lose money is not sustainable.”

He added that the commencement of operations at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery created critical breathing space, enabling NNPC to reassess its assets and strategy.

Ojulari described the refinery as a major national asset, noting that NNPC also holds equity in the facility.

Looking back, the NNPC chief argued that Nigeria’s refinery failures stemmed from a structural flaw that prioritised financing and construction over long-term operational excellence.

“Building a refinery is only the beginning,” he said. “The real challenge is operating it efficiently for 30 to 50 years, and that was not adequately planned for.”

Under a new board-approved strategy, NNPC plans to bring in experienced global refinery operators as equity partners rather than relying solely on contractors.

Ojulari said the company is open to divesting part of its ownership in the refineries to ensure shared risk, technical competence and long-term sustainability.

“We are not selling off Nigeria,” he clarified. “But we are open to selling enough equity to bring in partners with proven expertise and commitment.”

He confirmed that discussions with potential investors are ongoing, including interest from a major Chinese petrochemical company currently inspecting one of the refineries.

Ojulari stressed that NNPC’s priority has shifted from restarting refineries at all costs to ensuring that when they resume operations, they function as commercially viable, self-sustaining businesses.

“What matters is not just that the refinery works,” he said. “It must work sustainably.”