Why We Supported Pro-Tinubu Candidates In FCT Elections – Wike

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration supported the candidates who backed President Bola Tinubu in the FCT elections.

He also pledged to collaborate closely with the six newly elected Area Council chairmen in the FCT adding that political differences will not stop development in the capital.

He made the promise on Wednesday, in Abuja as he welcomed the council leaders into his office before their June swearing-in.

Wike described the cooperation between his administration and the incoming council officials as a “rainbow coalition.”

Wike said: “Congratulations to all the newly elected chairmen. You worked hard to earn this chance, and we’re thankful to be able to work with you.”

He said that good governance needs people from different political groups to work together, pointing out that the FCT Administration has always included people who support different political parties in their work.

Advertisement

“No matter which party, what matters is that we work together. Since I became the minister, we have always worked together in the city, and that’s why we have kept on achieving good results.

“We supported the candidates who backed Mr. President, and we are grateful to God that they won.

“Even those from other parties who support the President will be part of what we refer to as a rainbow coalition in the FCT,” he explained.

Wike asked the new chairmen to get ready for their jobs, promising that the government will work with them when they start their duties.

He also praised the previous council leaders and hoped they would succeed in their future work.

Advertisement

“By the time you are sworn in, we will start working together to move the councils forward.

“The support that Mr President has given you means you have to return it by providing good governance to the people,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that APC won five of the six chairmanship seats across the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory in the February 21 elections.

The party secured victories in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, and Kuje, while the Peoples Democratic Party won the chairmanship seat in Gwagwalada.