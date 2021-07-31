Why We’re Detaining Saraki – EFCC

The Economic and Funancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday in Abuja confirmed the arrest and detention of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the commission, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He said the former senate president was currently in the custody of the commission for continuation of interrogation.

The invitation and detention of Saraki for interrogation was happening days after a former Nasarawa State Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and his wife, Mairo, were invited and interrogated.

The commission had invited Al-Makura and the wife over alleged breach of public trust and misappropriation of billions of naira by his administration.