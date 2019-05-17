Why Young Africans Are Obsessed With Other Countries –Tony Elumelu

The Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, on Thursday in Paris disclosed why African youths migrate to other countries.

Speaking at Tech for Summit organised by President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Elumelu said African youths have lost hope on the economy.

This, he said, has led to a high rate of youth migration.

“Africa needs this type of gathering. We are a continent with over 60% of its people under the age of 30, they need economic opportunities, they need hope.

“I represented the African continent to draw attention to our young ones who seek economic hope and opportunity via technology.

“Technology is a great employer of labour, technology drives inclusiveness, technology helps to alleviate poverty, but we must not forget that in Africa we are just starting out and we cannot afford to lag behind,” he said.

He went on to urge world leaders to pay attention to Africa to avoid being left behind in the technology era.

“We need the world to pay attention to Africa so that young Africans are not disenfranchised and left behind in this new technology era.

“We need the world to pay attention to the plight of young Africans so that issues of migration can be addressed in a more fundamental way, by tackling the root cause which is a lack of economic hope.”