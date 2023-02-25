Widespread Disenfranchisement In Lagos As Thugs Disrupt Voting Process

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is widespread disenfranchisement across Lagos State following the activities of thugs that are disrupting the voting process.

Reports monitored at Oba Elegushi, Ikate, Surulere, Ajah, and a few other places showed thugs disrupting the voting process.

At Ajah, THE WHISTLER reports that people from certain parts of the country were prevented from voting.

The same thugs’ attacks that prevented people from voting took place in Surulere, part of Yaba, and other places.

A video uploaded by Take Back Naija on Instagram showed Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called M.C. Oluomo, Chairman Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee leading some thugs across the state to prevent certain people from voting.

In Particular, he led a group of thugs to Fehintola Street, Aguda, Surulere, where voters from a particular country were prevented from casting their ballot.

THE WHISTLER heard Oluomo saying, “I repeat, any Igbo they born very well (sic), let them come and vote against us,” he was heard speaking in pidgin English.

At Ikate where a popular musician, Falz, son of Femi Falana was expected to vote, there was thug disruption.

Falz said he was prevented from voting and his phone was grabbed by the thugs while he was running a live video on Instagram live.

Also, former BBNaija housemate, Alex was reportedly prevented from voting at the Ikate polling unit.