Wife Of Kogi State Governor, Nephew, Arraigned By EFCC Over Alleged N3bn Fraud

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The wife of Kogi State Governor, Rashida Bello, was arraigned on Wednesday, alongside one Ali Bello, identified as a nephew to the Kogi State governor over an alleged case of fraud.

Advertisement

The duo were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before a Federal High Court in Abuja, even though the Kogi First Lady is said to be at large.

A statement by the Commission revealed that the two were arraigned on an 18-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18(a), 15(20)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

Count three reads, “That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adauda, and Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in November, 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honorable court procured E-Traders International Limited to transfer the aggregate sum of $570,330 to account number 426-6644272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to with: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Advertisement

They had both pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the prosecuting counsel had urged the court to give a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

The defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, prayed the court to grant his client bail and the case was adjourned till 13 February, 2023.

The court also ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre pending the determination of the bail application.