Wife Of Lagos Labour Party Guber Candidate Calls For MC Oluomo’s Arrest

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has warned those that want to vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday, to stay at home.

Oluomo gave the warning while addressing the APC supporters in a video posted on Twitter by OgunwatchNG.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said.

Reacting to the video in a tweet via her Twitter handle @IfyAniebo, the wife of the state Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, asked why Oluomo has not been arrested.

Rhodes-Vivour called on the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, to do his job.

She also asked the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to call his supporters to order.

“This man can confidently threaten voters because he is state backed. This isn’t the first video of him threatening voters but somehow, he still has not been arrested.

“@jidesanwoolu call your thugs to order. This is a democracy not a dictatorship. @BenHundeyin do your job!,” Rhodes-Vivour tweeted.

Following APC’s loss at the presidential election in the state on February 25, tensions have been brewing ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The LP won the presidential election in the state.

The LP, a party that is enjoying the support of mostly Igbos and other none Yorubas, is seen by supporters of the APC as a threat.

The presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, polled 582,454 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, who scored a total of 572,606 votes in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has warned those planning to forment trouble on Saturday that the police would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on them.

Addressing Lagosians in a video posted on Twitter by Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Mcroni, Owohunwa promised to deliver a good electoral environment for voters to exercise their franchise.

He called on all political parties in the state to encourage their faithful to be law abiding, and conduct themselves in an organised manner.

He said: “I want to engage you and encourage you to continue to be law-abiding as we prepare for the the upcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

“I can assure you that in so far as you work closely with me and within the context of the Electoral Act, I promise to deliver to you a peaceful, secure electoral environment for you to have the confidence to go out there, and exercise your franchise.

“But please Lagosians, co-operate with your police. All political parties please encourage your faithful to remain law-abiding and go to the polling units, conduct themselves in an organised manner.

“But for those electoral adversaries, those individuals that think they can come out to threaten the peace that an average Lagosian so treasure, we can assure you that we would bring the full weight of the law to bear on you.

“So please co-operate with us , work with us. Election is not a do-or-die affair. We all have our roles to play. Let us make Lagos safe before, during and after the gubernatorial elections.”