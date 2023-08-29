Wife Who Labelled Husband’s Mother ‘Harlot’ To Receive N8,000 Monthly After Divorce

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr S.M Oseni, who claimed his wife, Filomina, called his mother a harlot, has been ordered to pay his wife N8,000 monthly after an FCT Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, dissolved their marriage.

The court handed several conditions to the former couple, including Oseni’s monthly payment of N8,000 to his wife as feeding and general upkeep of the children of their dissolved marriage.

Oseni through his lawyer, Uwem Umoanwan in Suit No: FCT/CC/BWR/CV/65/2022, had also accused his wife of not showing respect to his client and their client’s parent.

The petitioner told the court that his wife no longer cooks for him and stays late in the market in the name of business.

“The respondent instigates the children against me, anytime I send my children she asked them not to obey.

“The respondent only takes instruction/advise from her own parent.

“The respondent called my mother a harlot, that I am a son of a harlot,” the petitioner said, claiming that when she was asked by his parents to apologize, “she bluntly said she will not do that and if I want to go to court, I should go.”

He, therefore, prayed the court to “grant me divorce and divorce certificate”, “grant me the custody of my two children”, “order the respondent to pack out my house immediately” and “order the respondent and her family to stop threatening my life”.

But in her defence statement seen by THE WHISTLER, Filomina through her lawyer, Stephen Atabor, denied the petitioners claims, saying her husband is irresponsible and does not provide for his immediate family and treats her and the children “as slaves in their matrimonial home”.

She added that since she married her husband, she has been the one fending for the family with the support of her family members.

“All the petitioner wanted is for me to be giving him money any time he requests for it without minding whether or not she has the money.”

She told the court she has never disdained anyone not to talk of “calling her mother-in-law names” or harlot as claimed by her husband.

Furthermore, she berated the husband for not disclosing to her that he had a child before he married her.

She added that “when I found out “that he had a child (outside wedlock) the petitioner was arrogant about it.”

Filomina accused the husband of never supporting her and beats her instead, citing an instance he tried “pushing me into a well” before neighbours rescued her.

Meanwhile, Filomina agreed before the court that she wants to part ways with her husband.

But she prayed the court to direct him to “carter for the educational welfare and medical welfare of the children in their marriage”, “pay N60,000 per month as feeding and general upkeep of the children” while allowing him to visit the children twice per month.

In their verdict, the three-man panel led by Honorable Uchenna Okwuonye dissolved the marriage while ordering the husband to carter for educational and medical needs of the children.

“The petitioner shall pay the respondent the sum of 8,000 per month through the registry of this court as feeding and general upkeep of the children subject to upward review as the petitioner’s earning increase.

“On no account should the petitioner visit the respondent in her house,” the court added.