Wike, Amaechi, Abe Will Not Allow Credible Election In Rivers State – Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta agitator, Asari Dokubo ,has claimed that Rivers State cannot have credible elections for as long as Governor Nyesom Wike, Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Abe continue to struggle for power.

Dokubu, who spoke in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER, said the leaders of the two major political parties in the state are engaged in a bitter war of supremacy which would compromise any election in the state.

The ex-militant, who is a major political figure among the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta, condemned the way and manner the leaders of the two parties fight one another over power.

He said their attitude and disposition to power would not guarantee free,fair and peaceful election in the state.

His words: “How can you expect a free and fair election here in Rivers State when the leaders of the parties are fighting themselves, instigating divisions and conflicts in the state.

“Where there’s been no peace and understanding amongst themselves internally. The ruling party in the state will stop at nothing to retain power by any means. The other party too, the leaders are fighting amongst themselves equally.

“Magnus Abe and Amaechi are busy fighting over who is the superior in APC, Wike and Amaechi are also fighting who is the superior in the state.

“Now tell me how there will ever be a free and fair elections in this state. When the governor and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are bent on Killing each other.”