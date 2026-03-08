Wike Approves 1,659 FCTA Workers’ Appointments

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointments of 1,659 staff members of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Those whose appointments were confirmed were among the 2,281, who sat for the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on February 28, 2026.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Olayinka quoted Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, saying that some of the workers who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019.

“2, 512 candidates were invited to present themselves for confirmation examination but only 2,281 turned up for the examination.

“A total of 224 officers were absent, fueling suspicion that they could be ghost workers.

“Some of the workers, who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were

employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023,” he said.

According to the statement, Eze has also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotions as approved by the minister.