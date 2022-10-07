Wike Approves Assembly’s Derecognition Of Omehia As Ex-Governor, Orders Refund Of N698 Million

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday approved the resolution of the State House of Assembly to derecognise Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state.

This was in compliance with the resolution of the State House of Assembly which was made on Wednesday during plenary.

The governor signed the instrument at the Executive Council Chambers of the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt when it was presented to him by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor.

Explaining why he signed the resolution, he said, “Yesterday (Thursday), I received a resolution from the Assembly de-recognising Sir Celestine Omehia, who had enjoyed the privileges of a former governor of the state.

“But you will recollect that sometime in 2007/2008, my predecessor, His Excellency Chibuike Amaechi, did not recongnise Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state.

“When we came on board, there were issues and the Assembly felt that, having served as governor, he should enjoy the status of a former governor.

“I’ve always respected the resolutions of the Assembly. I’ve never (for) one day disagreed with anything the Assembly has sent to me.”

Omehia, who after being removed by the Supreme Court in 2007, became a political ally of the governor, received the privileges as a former governor in June 2015, when Wike won election as governor.

With the restoration, Omehia started receiving all privileges including pension but the political struggle between Wike and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, appeared to have affected him.

But the governor defended the resolution during the signing saying, “The leader of the House said they have better facts and what are the facts? The facts are, the Supreme Court judgment categorically stated that Sir Celestine Omehia was never a governor, because he never stood for any election and that it will be inappropriate for their (Assembly) legacy that they didn’t respect the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“In this part of our country, people will praise you when it suits them, but when you do the uncommon thing, people will not praise you.”

Pointing out that it was not done based on political consideration, Wike explained that, “I had to call the Attorney General for him to give me his legal opinion as regards the resolution of the Assembly, and rightly the Attorney General said they (Assembly) are right.

“That in the first instance, the recognition was extrajudicial; that the Assembly has no power to change the judgment of any court, let alone (that of) the Supreme Court. So, people should understand and not (to) begin to play politics,” he said.