Wike Assures Diplomatic Community Of Safety In Abuja

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured the diplomatic community of a secured and enabling environment to carry out their businesses in Abuja.

Wike gave the assurance at the European Union Complex, Abuja, during the Saint Patrick’s Day Reception and official opening of the new Embassy of Ireland in Abuja.

The minister, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, on Thursday, said that President Bola Tinubu was transforming Abuja to a competitive capital city.

“We owe you a duty to make sure that we create the right environment for you to work and thrive. I want to assure you that we want to make Abuja one of the best capital cities in the world.

“We will continue to provide an enabling environment for you to carry out your duties, especially in terms of security.

“Of course, you will attest to the fact that things have improved in Abuja since Tinubu’s administration came on board. We will keep improving everyday,” he said.

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Wike expressed the FCT administration’s willingness to strengthen partnership with the diplomatic community.

He congratulated the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, on the occasion of Saint Patrick’s Day and the official opening of the new Embassy building.

The Minister pointed out that he was not speaking for the Federal Government or as a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but as the FCT Minister and as their landlord.

He advised the embassies to develop the plots of land allocated to them in the FCT to avoid being cornered and developed by land grabbers.

“Of course, you know me very well, the law must take its course. We had to tell them enough is enough.

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“My face may not be liked by many people, I don’t care, I will continue to do what is right.

“We have written to the affected embassies to come and collect their lands back and develop them,” he said.

He hinted at the possibility of visiting Ireland in honour of Ryan’s invitation, adding that the visit might be soon, especially with his kinsman, Onueze Okocha, now Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ireland.

“I think God knows why I haven’t visited earlier. But now that someone I know very well, whose pedigree and capacity I can vouch for, has been appointed as the ambassador, this should be the right time to visit Ireland,” he said.

The event was attended by Mr Jack Chamber, the Republic of Ireland’s Minister of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, and other members of the diplomatic community.