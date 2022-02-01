Wike, Ayu Cold War Divides PDP Governors

Until few weeks ago, the political relationship between the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, and Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, was nothing but cordial.

Ayu, who had been out in political wilderness for a long time, soon reappeared and became a rallying figure to be used to oust Mr Uche Secondus from office as PDP chairman.

THE WHISTLER has learnt the brain behind Ayu’s emergence was Wike and it started during his last trip to Benue State in 2021. The visit provided the opportunity for the resurrection of Ayu’s political career.

It was during the visit that Ayu’s name was mentioned in a discussion with his host, Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Sokoto State governor, Mr Aminu Tambuwal was also in attendance.

Wike was already thinking of the person to replace Secondus, when the name of Ayu crept into discussion. The identification of Ayu made Wike to push for quick exit of Secondus, it was gathered.

Wike, who was allegedly credited to have sponsored and imposed Secondus on the PDP, fell out with Secondus, accusing him of not leading the party well.

The popular aspirant PDP stakeholders had thought could unify the party at the time was Mr Tunde Adeniran, former Minister for Education, but Wike was quoted as saying he was too independent minded and unbendable hence his kinsman, Secondus.

But when Wike appeared and rallied his fellow governors to support Secondus, it was immediately accepted until both fell out following the politics of 2023.

The politics of 2023 appears to be causing ripples between Wike and Ayu, as the latter is said to be angry at certain developments in the PDP.

Wike, highly placed sources in the PDP have alleged, is angry that Ayu is accommodating former PDP members who returned to the party after destroying it, leading to electoral defeat in 2015 and 2019.

Although he had reluctantly accepted Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy in 2019, that extraction of support came after a hard bargain and Atiku has not forgotten what the governor made him to go through at the time.

Wike is not only accusing Ayu of accommodating returnees like Mr Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State, but of allowing people he sees as rivals to his 2023 presidential ambition early advantage of actively taking part in the affairs of the party.

According to sources, Wike, who is credited to be the major financier of the PDP since 2015, wants to contest the 2023 presidential election, if he can work out zoning the ticket to the south or he will go for a running mate position should the party’s candidate emerge from the North.

By involving Duke, and the former Senate President, Mr Bukola Saraki, in the workings of the party especially in wooing back to the party former members, Ayu has unsettled Wike, who feels these likely aspirants are taking advantage early on before the party’s primary.

The development has divided the PDP with some governors already vowing to protect Ayu from being unduly influenced by external forces.

It was gathered that one of Wike’s close allies, Ortom, is not happy at the development and has assured Ayu to keep calm.

A member of the party’s National Executive Committee revealed to THE WHISTLER that, Ortom will seize the appropriate time to discuss the issue.

Speaking with our correspondent on phone, he said, “PDP governors such as Tambuwal, Mr Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State and Ortom, who are the shinning light of the party will not allow Ayu to be pushed around.

“Wike will also not want to hurt his relationship with these governors.

“A tree does not make a forest. When the PDP governors met last week, it was because every governor needs another. They agreed to work together.”

He explained that while a lot of relationship will become frosty as the election season kicks in, he said PDP cannot allow a divided house go into the election.

“PDP must not be divided; they must work together. Governors of Edo and Akwa Ibom states as well as Delta state have said it and are determined to ensure the current executive succeeds.

“At this time, no governor can say he will dominate the party and control the affairs in his favour. Wike knows that but he knows it wont work this time. He brought Ayu, so we will stick with him. Besides, he is not doing badly.”

Ayu had emerged in 2021 October National Convention of party through a consensus when the party zoned the chairmanship position to the North Central.