Wike-Backed PDP Faction Sacks Zonal Leaderships In N/West, S/West

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the dissolution of the party’s leadership in the Northwest and the Southwest.

It also announced the dissolution of the party’s leadership in Plateau State, saying that the dissolved zonal and state leaderships will be replaced with caretaker committees.

Rising from a marathon National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Tuesday, the faction also announced a shift in date for its planned national convention.

A communique read after the meeting by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, said the convention, originally slated for 28th and 29th March, has been moved to 29th and 30th March, 2026.

“After careful consideration of certain factors, the date has been slightly adjusted for the convention to take place on the 29th to the 30th of March, instead of the earlier 28th–29th of March.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, the timetable approved for the congresses in the states, zonal, and ward congresses will take effect as approved by NEC.

“The National Caretaker Working Committee will consult widely before the announcement of the National Convention Planning Committee.

“These are the resolutions, or these are major decisions that have been reached after today’s National Caretaker Working Committee meeting,” the communique said.