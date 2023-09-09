Wike Begins Rehabilitation Of 135 Roads, Bridges In Abuja

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As part of his promise to pay attention to infrastructure in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the rehabilitation of roads and bridges in the federal capital.

Anthony Ogunleye, director of press in the minister’s office, said the rehabilitation exercise will affect 135 roads in Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa and Maitama districts.

According to Ogunleye, the minister will flag-off the project from the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II on Monday, September 11, 2023.

“As part of efforts to improve road infrastructure in the FCT, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, will on Monday, 11th September, 2023, flag-off the re-surfacing and rehabilitation of existing roads and remedial works on bridges of major roads in the FCT.

“The re-surfacing project which will cover 135 roads within Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa and Maitama Districts will give the resurfaced roads a new lease of life.

“The flag-off ceremony will take place along the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja. This will be the first major infrastructural development project of the Minister, who has expressed his determination to ensure a rapid infrastructural development of the nation’s capital,” Ogunleye said in a statement.