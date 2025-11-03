Wike Camp Locks Damagum, Others Out Of PDP Secretariat

There were uncertainties on Monday over the whereabouts of the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum and members of his camp.

This is as the camp loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike securely locked the gates to the two entrances leading to the secretariat.

The lockout followed a protest by supporters of the Wike camp earlier in the day, coordinated by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

As of 1:45pm, the whereabouts of Damagum and other National Working Committee (NWC) members purportedly suspended by the Wike camp were unknown.

A factionall national chairman Mohammed Abdulrahman, who was appointed acting chairman by the Wike camp had earlier addressed the protesters.

Abdulrahman claimed to have taken over the leadership of the PDP, stating his agenda to reposition the party for peace, stability and progress.

He dismissed the planned November 15-26 national convention slated to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The party secretariat remain deserted as of the time of filing this report as all secretariat workers had been chased away by the Wike camp.

Members of the camp had earlier invaded the secretariat with truck loads of armed policemen who first made straight to Damagum’s office.

Addressing journalists after the forceful takeover, Abdulrahman said he had the backing of critical stakeholders of the party to assume office as acting chairman.

Abdulrahman, who until Saturday, was the National Vice Chairman (North Central), came under police protection.