Wike Commends Türkiye For Easing Visa Access For Nigerian Businessmen

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the Government of the Republic of Türkiye for simplifying its visa process for Nigerian businessmen.

Wike gave the commendation on Monday when he received the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Minister noted that obtaining a Türkiye visa had long been a challenge for many Nigerians, making the new streamlined process a welcome development.

“So now that you have said you have taken steps, we commend that. Businessmen who want to go to Türkiye will no longer find it difficult. We are very glad for that and we continue to encourage you. We are still available to do whatever you think we should do for you,” Wike said.

The Minister described the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Türkiye as cordial, noting that economic ties between both countries have been strong and should be further deepened.

He expressed the FCT Administration’s willingness to collaborate with Turkish investors operating in Abuja.

Wike said, “There are a lot of Turkish nationals here carrying out one business or the other. It is our intention to provide a free environment where citizens, without molestation, can carry out their businesses.

“We think we can partner with you. If there are things in particular you believe you need assistance with from the administration, do not hesitate to approach us. We will also explore ways in which the FCT can benefit from economic ties with cities such as Istanbul.”

Earlier, Ambassador Poroy, who visited alongside the Embassy’s Secretary, said he arrived in Nigeria nearly six months ago and is awaiting the presentation of his letter of credence to the Presidency. Until then, he said he is permitted to meet with ministers, making the FCT Minister his first official visit.

Poroy emphasised that economic cooperation remains one of the most important pillars of Türkiye–Nigeria relations.

He revealed that Türkiye has now completed bureaucratic processes necessary to ease visa issuance for Nigerian businessmen, which will allow the embassy in Abuja to issue visas directly without approval from Ankara, under certain conditions.

“At the embassy, we can now give visas directly. This is an important first step to facilitate people-to-people and business-to-business contact between the two countries,” he said.

The envoy added that Türkiye is working to strengthen trade relations, supported by two active commercial counsellors, and is also advancing plans to open a consulate in Lagos.

Poroy also expressed appreciation to the FCT Administration, noting that Turkish nationals in Abuja enjoy efficient services provided under Wike’s leadership.