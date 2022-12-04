Wike Confers Award On Malami For ‘Distinguished Service’

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has conferred on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) award.

The award was conferred on the AGF “for his outstanding contribution in the establishment of Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglass Rivers State’s Campus of the Nigerian Law School among other monumental contributions to nation building,” according to a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

Recall that Wike had on November 17, praised the AGF for playing a vital role in the establishment of law school in the state.

The Nigerian Law School is an institution all law graduates must pass through before becoming lawyers.

The one built in Rivers state recently has increased the number of NLS to seven.

The statement partly read, “ The award was presented to Malami by the Governor at an event held at Rivers State’s Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.”

THE WHISTLER reports that human rights lawyer, Dr Mike Ozekhome, SAN, was also among the recipients of the same award.