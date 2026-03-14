Wike Damaging Judiciary With Welfare Claims, Says Adeyanju

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Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over what he described as repeated public claims about providing welfare for judges, warning that such conduct could damage public confidence in the judiciary.

Adeyanju said the frequent public display and announcements surrounding welfare provisions for judicial officers create the impression that judges are beneficiaries of political patronage, which could undermine the perception of judicial independence.

In a statement, the activist argued that judicial independence goes beyond the actual influence of politicians on judges and also includes how the public perceives the relationship between the bench and political actors.

“Wike’s constant public spectacle around providing welfare for judges is damaging to the judiciary,” Adeyanju said.

“Judicial independence is not just about whether judges are actually influenced; it is also about whether the public believes they are free from political patronage.”

According to him, when a politician repeatedly positions himself as the benefactor of judges, particularly through public pronouncements and fanfare, it creates a perception that the judiciary may be beholden to political authority.

Adeyanju maintained that such impressions are harmful to the credibility of the courts and could weaken trust in the justice system.

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“When a politician repeatedly positions himself as the benefactor of judges, complete with announcements and fanfare, it inevitably creates the impression that the bench is beholden to political power,” he stated.

The activist also pointed out that other governments provide support to the judiciary without making public spectacles of such interventions.

He cited Lagos State as an example, noting that some state administrations quietly support the judiciary without publicising the details in ways that could raise questions about the independence of the courts.

“Several state governments support the judiciary without this level of noise or public display. Take Lagos State for example,” Adeyanju said.

Adeyanju warned that the approach being criticised could portray judges as political dependents rather than impartial arbiters of justice.

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He further cautioned that actions that blur the perceived boundaries between political office holders and the judiciary could contribute to declining public confidence in Nigeria’s legal system.

“Wike’s approach makes judges look like political dependents and lackeys rather than independent arbiters,” he said

“Conducts like this will be a large part of the reason why confidence in our courts continue to erode.