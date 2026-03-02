Wike Defends FCT Procurement Process, Warns Contractors Of Sanctions

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended his administration’s procurement process, insisting that all contracts awarded by the FCT Administration strictly follow due process and existing procurement laws.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja on Monday, Wike said the FCT Administration deliberately chose not to run certain services directly, stressing that government was not structured to operate like a business.

“We are doing an aggregation of our government. We said we would not run it. The government is not a good businessman. We need private people,” he said.

The minister explained that the cost of some projects exceeded his approval limit as minister, necessitating clearance from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and final approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“They gave us a cost, and that cost is beyond ministerial approval. So we have to go to the BPP. And BPP has given us approval which we have to go to FEC because of the amount involved,” Wike stated.

Advertisement

He stressed that adherence to procurement regulations was non-negotiable, dismissing claims and speculations surrounding the process.

“It is fully due process. Not because people are claiming what they want. If that is what our law and procurement process is all about, you can’t do anything,” he said.

When asked to disclose the exact cost of the project, the minister declined, noting that proper authorisation and documentation were more important than public speculation.

“What is important is that the moment the FEC goes, it will be approved. Nobody would want to go and stand and walk where he has no approval and no paper,” he added.

Using land ownership as an analogy, Wike said documentation remained critical in governance and public transactions.

Advertisement

“Somebody gives you land, oh don’t worry, I’ll be here. At the end of the day, you leave. The man has no documentation. The issue is, do you have documents to show why you have been there for 20 years?” he asked.

On waste management in the FCT, the minister acknowledged that while there had been noticeable improvements, challenges still existed in some areas of Abuja.

“Have you appreciated the fact that it has improved? Yes or no? Even as of this morning, I saw refuse in Apo on the way out. So it’s correct,” he said.

Wike disclosed that he had issued strong warnings to contractors failing to meet their obligations, vowing to take decisive action regardless of their political backing.

“I called the contractor yesterday and told him I would sack him immediately, irrespective of who brought him, if the waste was not cleared within four hours,” he revealed.

He said he personally carries out inspections across the city and does not hesitate to act when dissatisfied with performance, noting that waste disposal remained one of the most challenging aspects of urban administration due to its high cost.

Advertisement

“One very difficult thing to do in government is waste disposal. It takes a lot of finance,” he said.

The minister added that before his intervention, waste management in the FCT was largely disorganised, but his administration had since introduced structure, accountability and clearer identification of contractors.

“Before, we didn’t even know the contractors and everything was in a mess. Now, there is structure and responsibility,” Wike said, stressing his resolve to maintain standards and enforce discipline in the management of the nation’s capital.